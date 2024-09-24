Moder Family | uno spin off su Mitch e Cameron è stato rifiutato dai produttori

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Era da tempo in programma e i fan della sitcomnon vedevo l’ora di un ritorno dei personaggi più amati della serie tv in unooff interamente dedicato a loro. Stiamo parlando, infatti, della coppiache dovevano diventare protagonisti assoluti. Il progetto, però, èufficialmente cancellato daiche non credono nel possibile successo di una nuova stagione. Durante l’intervista esclusiva per Entertainment Weekly, Eric Stonestreet,in, ha dichiarato che ihanno semplicemente detto: “No, non vogliamo farlo“.