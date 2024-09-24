Moder Family: uno spin off su Mitch e Cameron è stato rifiutato dai produttori (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Era da tempo in programma e i fan della sitcom Modern Family non vedevo l’ora di un ritorno dei personaggi più amati della serie tv in uno spin off interamente dedicato a loro. Stiamo parlando, infatti, della coppia Mitch-Cameron che dovevano diventare protagonisti assoluti. Il progetto, però, è stato ufficialmente cancellato dai produttori che non credono nel possibile successo di una nuova stagione. Durante l’intervista esclusiva per Entertainment Weekly, Eric Stonestreet, Cameron in Modern Family, ha dichiarato che i produttori hanno semplicemente detto: “No, non vogliamo farlo“.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
