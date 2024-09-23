Chelsea vs Barrow – pronostico notizie sulle squadre e formazioni

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Ilcercherà di continuare il suo ottimo inizio di stagione quando martedì 24 settembre accoglierà il, squadra di League Two, a Stamford Bridge in EFL Cup. Ci sono 64 posizioni tra le duenella piramide inglese prima dell’incontro – il più grande divario tra tutti gli incontri del terzo turno. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le dueNonostante tutti i drammi extra-campo che hanno circondato il club durante l’estate, Enzo Maresca ha fatto un ottimo lavoro finora per mantenere i suoi giocatori concentratiquestioni di campo, e con grande effetto.