Ucraina Zelensky con Starmer da Biden

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) 8.40 Oltre al premier Gb-secondo Le Monde che cita il rappresentante ucraino a Parigi- a Washington per incontrare il presidentegiungerà anche l'omologo ucraino. Sul tavolo l'ok all'uso di armi occidentali per permettere alle forze di Kiev di colpire in profondità la Federazione russa. Sia il presidente russo Putin sia il ministro degli Esteri Lavrov hanno ribadito che una tale mossa sarà considerata come un'entrata diretta della Nato nel conflitto. E Mosca ha espulso 6 diplomatici Gb, sospettati di spionaggio.