Ucraina, Zelensky con Starmer da Biden (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) 8.40 Oltre al premier Gb Starmer -secondo Le Monde che cita il rappresentante ucraino a Parigi- a Washington per incontrare il presidente Biden giungerà anche l'omologo ucraino Zelensky. Sul tavolo l'ok all'uso di armi occidentali per permettere alle forze di Kiev di colpire in profondità la Federazione russa. Sia il presidente russo Putin sia il ministro degli Esteri Lavrov hanno ribadito che una tale mossa sarà considerata come un'entrata diretta della Nato nel conflitto. E Mosca ha espulso 6 diplomatici Gb, sospettati di spionaggio.Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.raiNotizie su altre fonti
- Zelensky si congratula con Starmer e ringrazia Sunak - L'Ucraina e il Regno Unito sono stati e continueranno a essere alleati fidati nella buona e nella cattiva sorte", ha scritto sui social Volodymyr Zelensky, ringraziando poi il premier uscente: "Sono grato al mio caro amico Rishi Sunak per il fermo sostegno del governo del Regno Unito sotto la sua guida. . "Congratulazioni a Keir Starmer e al partito laburista per la vittoria elettorale. quotidiano
- LONDON BRIEFING: UK scrutiny for Vodafone-Three; Flutter in Brazil bet - starmer is expected to meet Biden in the White House on Friday ... which is a key request of President Volodymyr zelensky. Concern about escalation has been one of the reasons why permission has not ... lse.co.uk
- Vladimir Putin's crony chillingly declares Russia 'has the right' to use nuclear weapons - A figure close to Russian President Vladimir Putin has chillingly declared that Moscow has the right to use nuclear weapons in a 'limited' manner against a NATO country in the Ukraine conflict ... mirror.co.uk
- Six British diplomats in Russia accused of spying and have accreditation revoked, say reports - Six British diplomats in Russia have been accused of spying, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB state security service as saying on Friday. They were reported to have had their accreditation ... standard.co.uk
