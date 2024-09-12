Hold Your Breath: l’horror con Sarah Paulson in arrivo su Disney+ (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Disney+ ha presentato quest’oggi il teaser trailer di Hold Your Breath, l’horror con protagonista Sarah Paulson, in arrivo in piattaforma dal mese di ottobre. Il film, diretto da Karrie Crouse (Westworld) e co-diretto da Will Joines (Com Truise: Propagation, The Push, Be Still), è ambientato negli anni trenta, e racconta le terrificanti disavventure di una donna e delle sue due figlie, in lotta contro un male oscuro. Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) è la protagonista di una pellicola che approderà su Disney+ a partire dal 3 ottobre 2024. Ecco il teaser trailer.. Se lo respirerete, vi farà fare cose orribili. Hold Your Breath. Con Sarah Paulson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amiah Miller e Annaleigh Ashford. Disponibile dal 3 Ottobre solo su Disney+. #HoldYourBreath #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
Ambientato nell'Oklahoma degli anni '30, durante il Dust Bowl, Sarah Paulson interpreta una donna che cerca di proteggere le sue figlie dalle intense tempeste della regione, quando una minaccia apparentemente soprannaturale, nota come Grey Man, si aggiunge ai loro problemi.
Arriverà sull'americana Hulu il 3 ottobre un nuovo horror, Hold Your Breath (in precedenza intitolato Dust), interpretato da Sarah Paulson.
