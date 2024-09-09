Alessandro Gropelli nuovo d.g. di Connect Europe (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Etno, l’associazione che rappresenta i principali fornitori di connettività in Europa, cambia nome e diventa Connect Europe, segnando il primo rebranding nei suoi 32 anni di storia. Questo cambiamento riflette l’evoluzione del settore delle telecomunicazioni, con l’obiettivo di sottolineare il ruolo fondamentale della connettività nell’ecosistema tecnologico Europeo. A guidare questa trasformazione sarà Alessandro Gropelli, nominato nuovo d.g. Gropelli, attuale vicedirettore generale, è stato scelto per guidare Connect Europe verso un futuro di crescita e innovazione. La nomina sarà formalizzata durante l’assemblea generale dell’associazione, prevista per il 7 e 8 novembre a Lisbona.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
