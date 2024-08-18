Ufc, Adesanya battuto da Du Plessis: Drake perde una scommessa da 450.000 dollari (Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Ricco, ricchissimo. Fortunato nelle scommesse, però, proprio no. Il celebre rapper Drake nella notte ha puntato sulla vittoria di Israel Adesanya nell’evento UFC 305, ma il fighter nigeriano è stato sconfitto per sottomissione al quarto round dal sudafricano Dricus Du Plessis, che ha così conservato la cintura dei pesi medi della divisione di arti marziali miste. Drake aveva puntato su Adesanya scommettendo 450.000 dollari, come testimonia lo screenshot pubblicato dallo stesso artista. Se Adesanya fosse riuscito a prevalere, il cantante ne avrebbe vinti 405.000 in più.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Israel Adesanya Breaks Silence After Losing to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 - Israel adesanya has found his voice on social media after losing to Dricus du Plessis in the middleweight title match at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. The Nigerian clashed with the South African in an ... legit.ng
- Dricus Du Plessis Trolls Drake in Viral Photo After $450K Bet on Adesanya at UFC 305 - Dricus Du Plessis took extra delight in his victory at UFC 305 knowing that he caused drake to lose a hefty wad of cash. The South African fighter ... bleacherreport
- UFC Champ Muhammad on Du Plessis' Win over Adesanya: Dricus Still Sucks - UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad commented on middleweight division titleholder Dricus Du Plessis' win over Israel adesanya. telecomasia
Video Ufc AdesanyaVideo Ufc Adesanya