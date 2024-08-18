Ufc Adesanya battuto da Du Plessis | Drake perde una scommessa da 450 000 dollari

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Ricco, ricchissimo. Fortunato nelle scommesse, però, proprio no. Il celebre rappernella notte ha puntato sulla vittoria di Israelnell’evento UFC 305, ma il fighter nigeriano è stato sconfitto per sottomissione al quarto round dal sudafricano Dricus Du, che ha così conservato la cintura dei pesi medi della divisione di arti marziali miste.aveva puntato suscommettendo 450.000, come testimonia lo screenshot pubblicato dallo stesso artista. Sefosse riuscito a prevalere, il cantante ne avrebbe vinti 405.000 in più.