Sarà meteo da incendio in Europa nei prossimi anni

Leggi tutta la notizia su agi

(Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) AGI - Le tendenze per il rischio di incendi boschivi insono allarmanti secondo uno studio pubblicato su 'Environmental Research Letters' da un team di ricercatori del Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre Frankfurt (SBiK-F) e di organizzazioni partner del progetto congiunto dell'Ue 'FirEUrisk'. Il loro studio, guidato dallo scienziato del Senckenberg Thomas Hickler utilizza modelli climatici ad alta risoluzione per dimostrare che il rischio di incendi aumenterà significativamente in tutta. Più alto è il livello di riscaldamento globale, più drammatico diventerà il 'da', affermano gli scienziati.