Sarà "meteo da incendio" in Europa nei prossimi anni (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) AGI - Le tendenze per il rischio di incendi boschivi in Europa sono allarmanti secondo uno studio pubblicato su 'Environmental Research Letters' da un team di ricercatori del Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre Frankfurt (SBiK-F) e di organizzazioni partner del progetto congiunto dell'Ue 'FirEUrisk'. Il loro studio, guidato dallo scienziato del Senckenberg Thomas Hickler utilizza modelli climatici ad alta risoluzione per dimostrare che il rischio di incendi aumenterà significativamente in tutta Europa. Più alto è il livello di riscaldamento globale, più drammatico diventerà il 'meteo da incendio', affermano gli scienziati.Leggi tutta la notizia su agiNotizie su altre fonti
- How Russia employs ‘hard soft power’ to influence overseas media and sow dissent and fear among foreign populations - A new study found that pliant local media in Ukraine and Georgia was manipulated by Moscow to present anti-Western narratives. theconversation
- Night owls have higher BMI, larger waists and face higher risk of type 2 diabetes - Night owls have a higher BMI, larger waists, more hidden body fat and are almost 50% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes (T2D) than those who go to bed earlier, new research to be presented at the ... news-medical
- ICEYE and ESA to deliver SAR satellites to Greece's National Satellite Space Project - ICEYE has today announced signing the contract for the Greek National Satellite Space Project Axis 1.2 (radar programme) for the Greek Space Agency and Greek Ministry of Digital Governance, together ... adsadvance.co.uk
Video Sarà meteoVideo Sarà meteo