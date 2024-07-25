Black Knight: Eternals 2 dovrebbe semplicemente ispirarsi alla leggenda di Artù (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Kevin Feige, capo dei Marvel Studios, ha confermato che non ci sarà un Eternals 2 nel prossimo futuro. Tuttavia, questa scelta permette di esplorare nuovi orizzonti narrativi, in particolare con Dane Whitman, interpretato da Kit Harington, un personaggio che è stato poco valorizzato nel primo film. Marvel Studios non svilupperà un sequel di Eternals: Dane Whitman potrebbe essere il futuro I Marvel Studios sono noti per la loro capacità di diversificare i generi cinematografici. Dalla rappresentazione della Seconda Guerra Mondiale in Captain America: The First Avenger all’horror in Werewolf by Night, fino alla commedia in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, lo studio ha coperto una vasta gamma di temi.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Black Knight: Eternals 2 Should Just Pull From Arthurian Legend - Crafting a black Knight series on Disney+ would give filmmakers ample time to flesh out a story across multiple timelines, exploring the lineage of both the Whitman Family and the cursed Ebony Blade, ... comicbook
- Marvel is not in a rush to do "Eternals 2" - Fans of "eternals" will be disappointed to hear that there is no urgency for Marvel Studios to be coming up with a sequel to the 2021 movie. In a recent interview with Inverse, Marvel's Kevin Feige ... cinema.my
- As ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Stomps On Superhero Fatigue, Studios Debate Comic-Con’s Relevance - SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: A view of the Comic-Con signage and the crowd at 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images ... deadline
Video Black KnightVideo Black Knight