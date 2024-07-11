The Penguin e Dune: Prophecy, che succede? Warner cambia ancora con le due nuove serie in arrivo (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Nuovo cambio di strategia annunciato da Warner per le due serie in arrivo la prossima stagione televisiva In una nuova revisione della propria strategia commerciale, Warner ha deciso di rinominare The Penguin e Dune: Prophecy come HBO Originals invece di lasciarli come esclusive della piattaforma Max. Quando il mese scorso Variety ha dato la notizia che Casey Bloys, CEO di HBO e Max, aveva cambiato assottigliato la differenza tra "show HBO" e "show Max", c'era un asterisco. I progetti di Max a grande budget, i grandi franchise della Warner Bros. come la serie televisiva di Harry Potter, la serie prequel di It, Welcome to Derry, e lo show su Lanterna Verde, Lanterns, sarebbero passati sotto l'etichetta della .Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
