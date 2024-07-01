Da NEON l’inquietante trailer finale di Longlegs (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Pochi minuti fa NEON ha pubblicato il trailer finale di Longlegs, l’horror di Osgood Perkins in arrivo nelle sale USA dal 12 luglio. All’interno del nuovo trailer, oltre ad una serie di sequenze inedite, è finalmente possibile dare uno sguardo al misterioso serial killer interpretato da Nicolas Cage, personaggio volutamente tenuto fuori dalla promozione del film di Perkins. Come più volte anticipato, il serial killer nel film avrà un collegamento col passato del personaggio interpretato da Maika Monroe, cosa che in effetti il trailer finale sembra voler sottolineare a più riprese. Longlegs è stato scritto e diretto da Osgood Perkins. Nel cast Maika Monroe e Nicolas Cage, con loro anche Alicia Witt e Blair Underwood. I produttori sono lo stesso Cage insieme alla sua società di produzione Saturn Films, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan e Chris Ferguson.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- Da NEON l’inquietante trailer finale di Longlegs - Pochi minuti fa neon ha pubblicato il trailer finale di Longlegs, l'horror di Osgood Perkins in arrivo nelle sale USA dal 12 luglio. universalmovies
- Final Trailer for Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe’s Sinister Horror Film LONGLEGS - neon has released the final for the sinister and twisted new horror movie Longlegs , and the film looks like it’s going to make audiences’ skin crawl. This is the kind of film that is going to screw ... geektyrant
- One Final 'The End' Trailer for Oz Perkins' Unsettling Horror 'Longlegs' - "You could've made nice with me. But you didn't..." neon has revealed a final "The End" official trailer for Longlegs, arriving in theaters nationwide starting in a few weeks. We've featured the other ... firstshowing
Video NEON l’inquietanteVideo NEON l’inquietante