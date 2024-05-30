Play with the Number Ones: Haier Stars in Paris as Official Partner of Roland-Garros (Di giovedì 30 maggio 2024) The power, intelligence and elegance of Haier on the court at one of the most important international events in the world of tennis Paris, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Haier, the Number one brand in the household appliances sector*, is lining up alongside the greatest tennis champions as Official Partner at the Roland-Garros tournament, also known as the French Open, which is taking place from 26th of May to 9th June in Paris. Elegance, precision, and incredible performances are qualities sought by tennis fans, Numbering over 1 billion worldwide. These characteristics have made Haier's role as Official Partner a natural fit, as the brand has always been a creator of extraordinary experiences and ecosystems tailored to each desire. For 2024 and 2025, Haier will be a Partner of the most prestigious international tennis tournaments, supporting the champions of this sport who share the brand's values: total dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence and meticulous attention to every detail.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
