VINTAGE HUB Circular Fashion | La Rivoluzione del Vintage a Pitti Uomo 106

Primark joins initiative to scale circular fashion business models - Primark joins initiative to scale circular fashion business models - Primark, a leading value fashion retailer, has announced its participation in The Fashion ReModel, a new project by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of ... finance.yahoo

‘Rare, vintage, Y2K’: Online thrifters are flipping fast fashion. How long can it last - ‘Rare, vintage, Y2K’: Online thrifters are flipping fast fashion. How long can it last - Old Forever 21, Topshop and Abercrombie pieces are reselling far above their retail value. How long can the ‘nostalgia’ factor fuel the market for flips voguebusiness