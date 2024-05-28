Fonte : moltouomo di 28 mag 2024

VINTAGE HUB Circular Fashion | La Rivoluzione del Vintage a Pitti Uomo 106

VINTAGE HUB

VINTAGE HUB Circular Fashion: La Rivoluzione del Vintage a Pitti Uomo 106. Un Manifesto per il Futuro della Moda. Il mondo della moda evolve costantemente, cercando nuove strade per coniugare estetica, sostenibilità e innovazione: in questo contesto, la terza edizione di Vintage HUB Circular Fashion si erge come un faro di contemporaneità e creatività. Al Primo Piano dell'Arsenale, questa edizione del progetto speciale organizzato da Pitti Immagine, ...
