Los Angeles FC-Minnesota United (giovedì 30 maggio 2024 ore 04:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) È in grande ascesa il Los Angeles FC di Cherundolo, che ha perso una sola gara nelle ultime 10 tra coppa e campionato e che adesso vede da vicino la vetta della Western Conference della MLS.  Stanotte è in programma lo scontro diretto contro il Minnesota United di Ramsay, attuale seconda forza della Conference alle spalle del Real Salt Lake. Pure i loons sono in InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .
