LIVE – Meeting Ostrava 2024 con Jacobs | atletica leggera in DIRETTA

LIVE – Meeting Ostrava 2024 con Jacobs: atletica leggera in DIRETTA (Di martedì 28 maggio 2024) La DIRETTA LIVE del Meeting di Ostrava 2024: tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale. Presenti diverse stelle azzurre al via, tra cui spicca sicuramente Marcell Jacobs, che prosegue la sua preparazione in vista degli Europei di Roma e delle Olimpiadi di Parigi. In pedana anche Leonardo Fabbri, che fino a pochi giorni fa era il detentore della miglior misura mondiale dell’anno prima di essere scavalcato dallo statunitense Joe Kovacs. In pista anche Pietro Arese nei 1500 metri, gara che chiuderà il Meeting. L’appuntamento è a partire dalle ore 16.00 di martedì 28 maggio. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con una DIRETTA testuale LIVE delle gare del Meeting di Ostrava 2024 aggiornata minuto per minuto. DOVE VEDERE IL Meeting IN TV PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE FARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5   SportFace.
