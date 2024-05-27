Fonte : sportface di 27 mag 2024

Volley Nations League Danesi | Non dobbiamo sottovalutare la Francia

Volley Nations League, Danesi: “Non dobbiamo sottovalutare la Francia” (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) L’Italia femminile di Julio Velasco ha raggiunto nella prima mattinata italiana Macao, sede della Pool della Volleyball Nations League 2024. Le azzurre nella tappa cinese saranno chiamate ad affrontare: Francia (29 maggio, ore 10), Repubblica Dominicana (30 maggio, ore 06.30), Brasile (1 giugno, ore 6.30) e nell’ultima sfida le padrone di casa cinesi (2 giugno, ore 13.30). Saranno 4 sfide in cui l’Italia andrà a caccia di ulteriori punti per avvicinarsi alla qualificazione olimpica: al momento la formazione tricolore occupa la quinta posizione del World Ranking, con un vantaggio di circa 57 punti sull’Olanda, ad oggi la prima delle squadre escluse da Parigi 2024. Nella tappa di Macao l’Italia si presenta al completo, potendo contare anche sulle atlete reduci dalla Super Finals di Champions League.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti

  • Brasile 2 ITALIA 3 (25-17, 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 13-15) Brasile: Leal 17, Fernando 0, Lucas 9, Lucarelli 16, Flavio 8, Darlan 16, Thales (L), Alan 2, Bruno 0, Mauricio 0, Adriano 0. N.e. Honorato (L), Isac, Arthur. All. Bernardo. ITALIA: Michieletto 22, Giannelli 4, Lavia 6, Romanò 6, ... sport.quotidiano

  • Seconda settimana di Nations League alle porte per la nazionale italiana di Volley femminile. Le azzurre, dopo aver perso la partita inaugurale, hanno inanellato tre vittorie consecutive rilanciandosi sia in classifica sia facendo un passo avanti deciso verso la qualificazione alle Olimpiadi, che ... oasport

  • Tutto pronto per Italia-Francia, partita valevole per la Pool 3 della seconda settimana della volleyball Nations League femminile 2024 di volley. Danesi e compagne, reduci da tre successi consecutivi nella Week 1 dopo la sconfitta all’esordio contro la Polonia, tornano in campo per conquistare ... sportface

For Jaja, Alas dream run could be the start of something big - For Jaja, Alas dream run could be the start of something big - “Ang wish ko is that this team will continue (for the long term). We really have a big potential na eventually, we'll be in (competitions like) VNL (Volleyball nations league) or in the Olympics,” ... spin.ph

Spain Euro 2024 squad: Contenders leave Spurs’ Porro out for finals - Spain Euro 2024 squad: Contenders leave Spurs’ Porro out for finals - Tottenham's Pedro Porro and Aston Villa's Pau Torres have been left out of the Spain Euro 2024 squad despite strong seasons with their clubs. 101greatgoals

Arab League's chief slams Israeli bombing on camp in Gaza's Rafah - Arab league's chief slams Israeli bombing on camp in Gaza's Rafah - CAIRO, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Secretary-General of the league of Arab States (AL) Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Monday criticized Israel for bombing tents for the displaced Palestinians in the southern Gazan city ... china.cn

Video di Tendenza
Video Volley Nations
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.