the Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons tornerebbe in una serie sequel a un'unica condizione (Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) L'attore ha spiegato a quale condizione tornerebbe a interpretare Sheldon Cooper in una possibile serie sequel Jim Parsons ha ripreso i panni di Sheldon Cooper nell'ultimo episodio di Young Sheldon, chiudendo di fatto il cerchio sul suo personaggio, ma recentemente ha svelato l'unica condizione per cui tornerebbe a interpretarlo in una possibile serie sequel di The Big Bang Theory. L'attore - che ha interpretato Sheldon Cooper in tutte le 12 stagioni di The Big Bang Theory e ha ricoperto il ruolo di narratore in Young Sheldon - ha rivelato che se dovesse mai riprendere il suo amato personaggio, ciò avverrà solo attraverso una "reincarnazione in una prossima vita". "Sentite, mai dire mai a niente", ha dichiarato ….
