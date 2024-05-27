Inizialmente, l'attore era contrario a una sua apparizione nel finale della serie spin-off Come saprete, Jim Parsons tornerà nei panni di Sheldon Cooper nel gran finale di Young Sheldon. Tuttavia, l'attore era inizialmente contrario alla sua apparizione, ma poi si è convinto ad accettare. Il ... movieplayer
Il 16 maggio andrà in onda sugli schermi americani il finale di Young Sheldon e Jim Parsons e Mayim Bialik sono ritratti nelle prime foto dell'episodio. Jim Parsons e Mayim Bialik sono ritratti nelle prime foto dell'episodio finale della serie Young Sheldon, che saluterà i suoi fan il 16 maggio ... movieplayer
L'ultima volta che le star di The Big Bang Theory hanno interpretato Sheldon Cooper e Amy Farrah Fowler è stato nel 2019. Diciassette anni dopo la prima di The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons tornerà a interpretare l'iconico ruolo di Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon. La CBS ha diffuso le prime immagini ... movieplayer
the Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons tornerebbe in una serie sequel a un'unica condizione - the Big Bang Theory, Jim parsons tornerebbe in una serie sequel a un'unica condizione - L'attore ha spiegato a quale condizione tornerebbe a interpretare sheldon Cooper in una possibile serie sequel ... movieplayer
Young Sheldon's Finale Dropped A Shocking Reveal And Possibly Solved Big Bang Theory Inconsistencies - Young sheldon's Finale Dropped A Shocking Reveal And Possibly Solved Big Bang Theory Inconsistencies - George's funeral played out in the first episode of the hour-long finale, and in the second, we saw the family moving forward weeks after the funeral with a flash-forward featuring Jim parsons as ... yahoo
When does 'America's Got Talent' return Premiere date, judges, where to watch Season 19 - When does 'America's Got Talent' return Premiere date, judges, where to watch Season 19 - Season 19 of "America's Got Talent" will be here next week. If you enjoy golden buzzer moments, we have some pretty good news for you. usatoday