DOOM | The Dark Ages possibile reveal del titolo medievale allo Showcase?

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Altro che Kingmakers: ilesiste, probabilmente, si chiama Thee potrebbe fare capolino all’Xbox GamesCasomai il prossimo Xbox Gamesnon avesse fatto parlare abbastanza di sé, tra i titoli in arrivo dovrebbe essere previsto anche: The. Ilultimogenito nella saga truculenta di id Software sarebbe ambientato, a quanto pare, in una versionedel mondo demoniaco ideato da John Romero. La nostra fonte, siccome il mondo è piccolo, è proprio la stessa Insider Gaming di cui abbiamo parlato giusto un’oretta fa. Tom Henderson, dopo aver svelato alcuni retroscena su Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, torna dunque alla carica con indiscrezioni sullo sparatutto precedentemente in lavorazione sotto il nome di Year Zero.

