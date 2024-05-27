Captain Planet Glen Powell spiega a che punto è il film tratto dalla serie degli anni Novanta

(Di lunedì 27 maggio 2024) Con il genere cinecomic che attende l'esito di Deadpool & Wolverine per ripartire, ancheè in attesa per il destino del suo, prodotto da Leonardo DiCaprio per l'Appian Way e la Paramount Pictures. Si farà?.

