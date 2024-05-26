WWE | Triple H dice la sua sul finale del King Of The Ring Tournament - possibile rematch tra Gunther e Orton

(Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Nella serata araba di ieri si è concluso ilOf Thedel 2024 con l’affermazione diche dopo aver demolito avversari su avversari è riuscito ad avere la meglio anche su Randyseppur con una vittoria che ha lasciato spazio a qualche polemica. Al momento del roll-up decisivo infatti, come visibile dai vari replay, la spalla sinistra diera sollevata e non a contatto con il. L’arbitro ha contato fino a 3 e così ilGeneral si è potuto assicurare la vittoria, ma necessariamente le polemiche si sono protratte fino ad un intervento del CCO della WWEH. Risultato non in discussione Intervistato da Byron Saxton poco dopo l’eventoH si è pronunciato sulriconoscendo l’errore dell’arbitro, un errore che però non mette in discussione il verdetto erimarràOf The. TuttaviaH ha aperto la tematica, appenasi sarà ristabilito dagli acciacchi alla schiena e al ginocchio patiti durante il match a The Game non dispiacerebbe rivedere uno scontro tra i due.

