WWE: Triple H dice la sua sul finale del King Of The Ring Tournament, possibile rematch tra Gunther e Orton (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Nella serata araba di ieri si è concluso il King Of The Ring Tournament del 2024 con l’affermazione di Gunther che dopo aver demolito avversari su avversari è riuscito ad avere la meglio anche su Randy Orton seppur con una vittoria che ha lasciato spazio a qualche polemica. Al momento del roll-up decisivo infatti, come visibile dai vari replay, la spalla sinistra di Orton era sollevata e non a contatto con il Ring. L’arbitro ha contato fino a 3 e così il Ring General si è potuto assicurare la vittoria, ma necessariamente le polemiche si sono protratte fino ad un intervento del CCO della WWE Triple H. Risultato non in discussione Intervistato da Byron Saxton poco dopo l’evento Triple H si è pronunciato sul finale riconoscendo l’errore dell’arbitro, un errore che però non mette in discussione il verdetto e Gunther rimarrà King Of The Ring. Tuttavia Triple H ha aperto la tematica rematch, appena Orton si sarà ristabilito dagli acciacchi alla schiena e al ginocchio patiti durante il match a The Game non dispiacerebbe rivedere uno scontro tra i due.
