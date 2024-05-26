Fonte : zonawrestling di 26 mag 2024

WWE | The Rock alle prese con il doppiaggio di Oceania 2 Continua la sua pausa dal ring

WWE: The Rock alle prese con il doppiaggio di Oceania 2. Continua la sua pausa dal ring (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Continua il lavoro extra ring per Dwayne Johnson. Dopo un elettrizzante “Road to WrestleMania” e annessa presenza proprio a WrestleMania XL, The Rock si è nuovamente allontanato dal ring per Continuare i suoi progetti nel mondo del cinema. La leggenda ha postato proprio poche ore fa uno dei suoi recenti lavori inerenti il doppiaggio del prossimo capitolo del cartone Dysney Moana, in italia noto con il nome di Oceania. “Openness, ease, swing swing swing”was my direction Hold my tequila, I mean “tea” “You’re Welcome” scratch vocals for our upcoming live action film, MOANA.
