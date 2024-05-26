WWE | The Rock alle prese con il doppiaggio di Oceania 2 Continua la sua pausa dal ring

Dal 7 al 9 giugno 2024, il leggendario Festival Rock am Ring tornerà a infiammare il NürburgRing con un line-up che promette di essere uno dei più elettrizzanti degli ultimi anni. Confermando la sua reputazione come uno dei Festival di musica Rock e metal più attesi in Europa, Rock am Ring 2024 si prepara ad [..
moltouomo
Il mondo della musica piange la scomparsa di Duane Eddy, leggendario chitarrista e pioniere del rock ‘n’ roll, Morto all’età di 86 anni. Con il suo stile inconfondibile, caratterizzato da un suono riverberante e ricco di twang, Eddy ha rivoluzionato il modo di suonare la chitarra elettrica, influenzando generazioni di musicisti e aprendo la strada a nuove sonorità.
ilfattoquotidiano
Dopo che nella giornata di ieri Joe Coffey ha postato la FOTO ritraente lui ed i suoi compagni nel Gallus insieme a The Rock, confermando i rumor riguardo l’allenamento congiunto per preparare il Brahma Bull in vista di Wrestlemania XL.
zonawrestling
KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING Results: Controversy, Title Changes, And A Huge CLASH AT THE CASTLE Announcement - KING AND QUEEN OF THE ring Results: Controversy, Title Changes, And A Huge CLASH AT THE CASTLE Announcement - Next up was the Queen of the ring finals; despite an impressive showing from Lyra Valkyria, Nia Jax ultimately overpowered her to be crowned Queen. Is the fact she's The rock's cousin a coincidence theringreport
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown marries Syracuse University alumnus Jake Bongiovi - ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown marries Syracuse University alumnus Jake Bongiovi - “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and Syracuse University alumnus Jake Bongiovi are now married! syracuse
Bride-to-be excitedly shows off her new engagement ring, but everyone’s saying the same thing about her nails - Bride-to-be excitedly shows off her new engagement ring, but everyone’s saying the same thing about her nails - SHE couldn’t wait to show off her new ring on social media. But when she did, the bride-to-be was inundated with people saying the same thing – about her nails. She posted a video on ... thesun.ie