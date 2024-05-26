LIVE – Sonego-Humbert 3-2 - primo turno Roland Garros 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 3-2 IN RETE IL ROVESCIO. GRATUITO DOPO IL SERVIZIO, PRIMO BREAK DEL MATCH, DI SONEGO! 30-40 Non chiude un paio di comodi colpi Humbert, lungo l’ultimo lob di rovescio di Sonego.
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 15-30 Errore di dritto dell’azzurro. 15-15 Doppio fallo (1°) anche per Sonego. 15-0 Ottima prima dell’azzurro per inaugurare il 1° turno di servizio.
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 0-15 Doppio fallo (1°). Ugo Humbert al servizio Banda schierata sulle tribune, si parte. 11:07 Palleggio di riscaldamento a metà.
