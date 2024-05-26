Fonte : sportface di 26 mag 2024

LIVE – Sonego-Humbert 3-2 - primo turno Roland Garros 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Sonego-Humbert 3-2, primo turno Roland Garros 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Sonego-Humbert, incontro valevole per il primo turno del Roland Garros 2024, secondo Slam della stagione. Ennesimo capitolo di quella che sta diventando una rivalità in quest’ultimo anno. Dall’aprile 2023 si tratta del quinto scontro diretto tra i due tennisti. Sonego si impose lo scorso anno due volte nella stagione sul rosso, prima a Monte-Carlo e poi proprio a Parigi. In autunno arrivò la vittoria del francese sul veloce di Pechino, mentre quest’anno Humbert si è preso la rivincita nel Principato di Monaco in tre set. Ed evidentemente, per chiudere il cerchio, vorrebbe prendersene un’altra anche nello Slam di casa. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti LIVE. I due giocatori sono pianificati come primo incontro della giornata a partire dalle 11:00 sul Court Suzanne Lenglen. COME SEGUIRE Sonego-Humbert IN TV PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV TABELLONE MONTEPREMI LIVE FARE REFRESH OPPURE CLICCARE SU F5 LIVE Sonego-Humbert 3-2 primo SET – Humbert annulla le prime due ma non la terza.
  • CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 3-2 IN RETE IL ROVESCIO. GRATUITO DOPO IL SERVIZIO, PRIMO BREAK DEL MATCH, DI SONEGO! 30-40 Non chiude un paio di comodi colpi Humbert, lungo l’ultimo lob di rovescio di Sonego.
  • CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 15-30 Errore di dritto dell’azzurro. 15-15 Doppio fallo (1°) anche per Sonego. 15-0 Ottima prima dell’azzurro per inaugurare il 1° turno di servizio.
  • CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 0-15 Doppio fallo (1°). Ugo Humbert al servizio Banda schierata sulle tribune, si parte. 11:07 Palleggio di riscaldamento a metà.
