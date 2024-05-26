Fonte : sportface di 26 mag 2024

LIVE – Nardi-Muller - primo turno Roland Garros 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Nardi-Muller, primo turno Roland Garros 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Nardi-Muller, incontro valevole per il primo turno del Roland Garros 2024, secondo Slam della stagione. Una sola vittoria nelle ultime cinque per Luca, che debutta a Parigi contro il beniamino di casa Muller, reduce da un sorprendente quarto turno agli Internazionali d’Italia. Sarà proprio il francese a scendere in campo con i favori del pronostico secondo i bookmakers, ma Nardi potrà giocarsi le sue chance. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti LIVE. I due giocatori sono pianificati come terzo incontro della giornata a partire dalle 11:00. COME SEGUIRE Nardi-Muller IN TV PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV TABELLONE MONTEPREMI LIVE FARE REFRESH OPPURE CLICCARE SU F5 LIVE Nardi-Muller   SportFace. .
