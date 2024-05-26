(Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Per quanto possa essere difficile da credere, sono passati più di quattro anni da quando i Marvel Studios hanno annunciato per la prima volta i piani per undicon Mahershala Ali durante il San Diego Comic-Con, e da allora il progetto è stato afflitto da problemi di produzione. Dopo essere passato attraverso una serie di registi e scrittori, il progetto sembrava finalmente essere tornato in carreggiata dopo che un recente aggiornamento di Production Weekly aveva affermato che le riprese sarebbero iniziate in autunno, ma sembra che il film abbia incontrato un altro ostacolo sulla strada. Cosa sappiamo sullo stato delle cose di? Secondo Daniel Richtman, si sta cercando un nuovo sceneggiatore per dare alla sceneggiaturaimportante revisione – anche se nota che la Marvel ha finalmente messo a punto la storia generale, e conferma la notizia precedente secondo cui le telecamere dovrebbero girare entro la fine dell’anno in Messico o in Brasile.

Blade: il reboot sta subendo un’altra riscrittura con casting in corso! - blade: il reboot sta subendo un’altra riscrittura con casting in corso! - I Marvel Studios non siano ancora riusciti a risolvere la storia del reboot di blade, di cui si vocifera un'ennesima ... cinefilos

“Did you finally write the new Blade script”: Beau DeMayo Hints New Project at Work and Marvel Has the Perfect Chance to Save Mahershala Ali’s Vampire Hunter - “Did you finally write the new blade script”: Beau DeMayo Hints New Project at Work and Marvel Has the Perfect Chance to Save Mahershala Ali’s Vampire Hunter - Mahershala Ali is gearing up to make his debut as Eric Brooks in Marvel Studios’ upcoming blade reboot. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced Mahershala Ali’s casting as blade back in 2019. msn

Wesley Snipes addresses rumored Blade cameo in Deadpool 3 - Wesley Snipes addresses rumored blade cameo in Deadpool 3 - Wesley Snipes has responded to the swirling rumours about his potential comeback as the iconic vampire hunter blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, known for portraying the titular ... coveredgeekly