WWE | Liv Morgan sconfigge Becky Lynch ed è la nuova campionessa! Fondamentale l’aiuto di Dominik Mysterio

WWE: Liv Morgan sconfigge Becky Lynch ed è la nuova campionessa! Fondamentale l’aiuto di Dominik Mysterio (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Si apre ufficialmente il PLE WWE King & Queen Of The Ring. Il primo match di serata è quello valevole per il WWE Women’s World Championship fra la campionessa Becky Lynch e la sfidante Liv Morgan. The Man has come around to Jeddah! @BeckyLynchWWE puts her Women's World Championship on the line to get us started at #WWEKingAndQueen! pic.twitter.com/f61Pcg8up9— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024 Un match abbastanza equilibrato Il match ha inizio e le due non hanno nessuna intenzione di cedere all’altra spazio ulteriore e infatti riescono in qualche modo a ferme le offensive. Le due contendenti alzano sempre di più il ritmo, Liv cerca di andare a segno con mosse più impattanti mentre Becky cerca invece sempre un modo per concludere il match ma senza successo. Il match prosegue ma ancora nessuno delle due riesce a dominare sull’altra ma Becky va a segno con la Dis-Arm-her. .
  • In questi giorni la WWE è di scena in Arabia Saudita. Stasera c’è in programma SmackDown, mentre domani è previsto l’appuntamento con il PLE King & Queen Of The Ring. Tra i match in programma quello che vedrà contrapposta Becky Lynch e Liv Morgan con il palio il WWE Women’s World Title detenuto dalla irlandese.
  • Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw, la nuova Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch è stata intervistata da Michael Cole sul ring, per discutere del suo nuovo regno e delle sue prossime possibili avversarie, citando Lyra Valkyria come sua possibile prima avversaria.
  • Abbiamo ufficialmente una nuova campionessa in quel di RAW. Nella Battle Royal andata in scena durante il main event dello show rosso, Becky Lynch è riuscita nell’impresa di vincere la contesa eliminando come ultima avversaria Liv Morgan.
