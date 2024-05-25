WWE | Liv Morgan sconfigge Becky Lynch ed è la nuova campionessa! Fondamentale l’aiuto di Dominik Mysterio

(Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Si apre ufficialmente il PLE WWE King & Queen Of The Ring. Il primo match di serata è quello valevole per il WWE Women’s World Championship fra lae la sfidante Liv. The Man has come around to Jeddah! @WWE puts her Women's World Championship on the line to get us started at #WWEKingAndQueen! pic.twitter.com/f61Pcg8up9— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024 Un match abbastanza equilibrato Il match ha inizio e le due non hanno nessuna intenzione di cedere all’altra spazio ulteriore e infatti riescono in qualche modo a ferme le offensive. Le due contendenti alzano sempre di più il ritmo, Liv cerca di andare a segno con mosse più impattanti mentrecerca invece sempre un modo per concludere il match ma senza successo. Il match prosegue ma ancora nessuno delle due riesce a dominare sull’altra mava a segno con la Dis-Arm-her. .

In questi giorni la WWE è di scena in Arabia Saudita. Stasera c’è in programma SmackDown, mentre domani è previsto l’appuntamento con il PLE King & Queen Of The Ring. Tra i match in programma quello che vedrà contrapposta Becky Lynch e Liv Morgan con il palio il WWE Women’s World Title detenuto dalla irlandese. zonawrestling

WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 Match Order Revealed - WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 Match Order Revealed - WWE King and Queen of the Ring is quickly approaching and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal production listing. ewrestlingnews

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live results from finals in Saudi Arabia - WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live results from finals in Saudi Arabia - For exclusive spoilers and interviews, sign up to Metro's Soaps newsletter ... msn

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Live Stream & Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul - WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Live Stream & Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul - The WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE will take place today, and you can catch a live stream of the countdown show. Before the Undisputed WWE Championship ... si