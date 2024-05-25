WWE | Liv Morgan sconfigge Becky Lynch ed è la nuova campionessa! Fondamentale l’aiuto di Dominik Mysterio

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
In questi giorni la WWE è di scena in Arabia Saudita. Stasera c’è in programma SmackDown, mentre domani è previsto l’appuntamento con il PLE King & Queen Of The Ring. Tra i match in programma quello che vedrà contrapposta Becky Lynch e Liv Morgan con il palio il WWE Women’s World Title detenuto dalla irlandese.
zonawrestling
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw, la nuova Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch è stata intervistata da Michael Cole sul ring, per discutere del suo nuovo regno e delle sue prossime possibili avversarie, citando Lyra Valkyria come sua possibile prima avversaria.
zonawrestling
Abbiamo ufficialmente una nuova campionessa in quel di RAW. Nella Battle Royal andata in scena durante il main event dello show rosso, Becky Lynch è riuscita nell’impresa di vincere la contesa eliminando come ultima avversaria Liv Morgan.
zonawrestling
WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 Match Order Revealed - WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 Match Order Revealed - WWE King and Queen of the Ring is quickly approaching and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal production listing. ewrestlingnews
WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live results from finals in Saudi Arabia - WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live results from finals in Saudi Arabia - For exclusive spoilers and interviews, sign up to Metro's Soaps newsletter ... msn
WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Live Stream & Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul - WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Live Stream & Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul - The WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE will take place today, and you can catch a live stream of the countdown show. Before the Undisputed WWE Championship ... si