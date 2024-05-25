WWE | Belair e Cargill difenderanno i titoli di coppia nel pre-show di King & Queen Of The Ring

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Dopo il quarto di finale femminile di SmackDown è stata sancita ufficialmente la semifinale del Queen of the Ring dal lato dello show blu. Bianca Belair ha superato Tiffany Stratton, mentre la sua Tag Team partner, Jade Cargill (che avrebbe potuto fronteggiare nel prossimo step) è stata involontariamente superata da Nia Jax.
Puntata di Smackdown completamente incentrata su King & Queen of the Ring, stavolta per il tabellone dedicato allo show blu. Esclusi dallo show TV Tiffany Stratton vs Mia Yim e Santos Escobar vs LA Knight, confermati per i live event di oggi e domani, sono stati 6 gli incontri combattuti nella notte, tre per il torneo maschile ed altrettanti per quello femminile.
Dopo un incredibile World Heavyweight Championship Match tra Jey Uso e Damian Priest, tocca al Women’s Tag-Team Titles Match tra le Kabuki Warriors, campionesse in carica, contro Bianca Belair e Jade Cargill. Quest’ultima cerca il suo primo titolo in WWE, al fianco della EST che vuole finire la sua storia con il Damage CTRL, prima che quest’ultime approdino a Raw lunedì notte, quando gli effetti del Draft saranno definitivi.
