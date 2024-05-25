WWE | Belair e Cargill difenderanno i titoli di coppia nel pre-show di King & Queen Of The Ring

(Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Come abbiamo visto ieri sera, Biancaha mancato l’accesso alla finale delOf TheTournament perdendo contro Nia Jax a SmackDown dopo che quest’ultima aveva sconfitto anche la compagna Jadeuna settimana prima. Bianca e Jade avranno comunque qualcosa da fare nel PLE di questa sera in Arabia Saudita poichè dovranno difendere i lorodiin un match che è stato ufficializzato proprio a poche ore dall’evento. Il supporto di Jade Sconfitta e qualche problema fisico per Biancache dopo il suo match è stata raggiunta nel backstage prima da Tiffany Stratton e poi da Indi Hartwell e Candice LeRae, che hanno pensato bene di prenderla in giro per il mancato accesso alla finale delOf TheTournament e l’infortunio patito al ginocchio. In soccorso della campionessa diè arrivata la compagna Jadeche ha scacciato via le provocatrici.

Puntata di Smackdown completamente incentrata su King & Queen of the Ring, stavolta per il tabellone dedicato allo show blu. Esclusi dallo show TV Tiffany Stratton vs Mia Yim e Santos Escobar vs LA Knight, confermati per i live event di oggi e domani, sono stati 6 gli incontri combattuti nella notte, tre per il torneo maschile ed altrettanti per quello femminile. zonawrestling

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Dominate the Wrestling Scene - Bianca belair and Jade cargill Dominate the Wrestling Scene - Music artist T-Pain recently praised wrestlers Bianca belair and Jade cargill. Following a gift from WWE, T-Pain shared a tweet expressing appreciation for the hospitality shown to him and his family ... msn

Women's Tag Team Title Match Set For Countdown To WWE King And Queen Of The Ring - Women's Tag Team Title Match Set For Countdown To WWE King And Queen Of The Ring - A new title match has been added to the card for WWE King and Queen of the Ring. On the May 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Bianca belair lost to Nia Jax in the semi-finals ... msn

Women’s tag title match set for WWE King & Queen of the Ring pre-show - Women’s tag title match set for WWE King & Queen of the Ring pre-show - In their first defense, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca belair & Jade cargill will face Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell. f4wonline