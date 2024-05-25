Fonte : zonawrestling di 25 mag 2024

WWE | Belair e Cargill difenderanno i titoli di coppia nel pre-show di King & Queen Of The Ring

WWE: Belair e Cargill difenderanno i titoli di coppia nel pre-show di King & Queen Of The Ring (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Come abbiamo visto ieri sera, Bianca Belair ha mancato l’accesso alla finale del Queen Of The Ring Tournament perdendo contro Nia Jax a SmackDown dopo che quest’ultima aveva sconfitto anche la compagna Jade Cargill una settimana prima. Bianca e Jade avranno comunque qualcosa da fare nel PLE di questa sera in Arabia Saudita poichè dovranno difendere i loro titoli di coppia in un match che è stato ufficializzato proprio a poche ore dall’evento. Il supporto di Jade Sconfitta e qualche problema fisico per Bianca Belair che dopo il suo match è stata raggiunta nel backstage prima da Tiffany Stratton e poi da Indi Hartwell e Candice LeRae, che hanno pensato bene di prenderla in giro per il mancato accesso alla finale del Queen Of The Ring Tournament e l’infortunio patito al ginocchio. In soccorso della campionessa di coppia è arrivata la compagna Jade Cargill che ha scacciato via le provocatrici.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti
WWE Belair

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

  • Dopo il quarto di finale femminile di SmackDown è stata sancita ufficialmente la semifinale del Queen of the Ring dal lato dello show blu. Bianca Belair ha superato Tiffany Stratton, mentre la sua Tag Team partner, Jade Cargill (che avrebbe potuto fronteggiare nel prossimo step) è stata involontariamente superata da Nia Jax.
    zonawrestling

  • Puntata di Smackdown completamente incentrata su King & Queen of the Ring, stavolta per il tabellone dedicato allo show blu. Esclusi dallo show TV Tiffany Stratton vs Mia Yim e Santos Escobar vs LA Knight, confermati per i live event di oggi e domani, sono stati 6 gli incontri combattuti nella notte, tre per il torneo maschile ed altrettanti per quello femminile.
    zonawrestling

  • Dopo un incredibile World Heavyweight Championship Match tra Jey Uso e Damian Priest, tocca al Women’s Tag-Team Titles Match tra le Kabuki Warriors, campionesse in carica, contro Bianca Belair e Jade Cargill. Quest’ultima cerca il suo primo titolo in WWE, al fianco della EST che vuole finire la sua storia con il Damage CTRL, prima che quest’ultime approdino a Raw lunedì notte, quando gli effetti del Draft saranno definitivi.
    zonawrestling

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Dominate the Wrestling Scene - Bianca belair and Jade cargill Dominate the Wrestling Scene - Music artist T-Pain recently praised wrestlers Bianca belair and Jade cargill. Following a gift from WWE, T-Pain shared a tweet expressing appreciation for the hospitality shown to him and his family ... msn

Women's Tag Team Title Match Set For Countdown To WWE King And Queen Of The Ring - Women's Tag Team Title Match Set For Countdown To WWE King And Queen Of The Ring - A new title match has been added to the card for WWE King and Queen of the Ring. On the May 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Bianca belair lost to Nia Jax in the semi-finals ... msn

Women’s tag title match set for WWE King & Queen of the Ring pre-show - Women’s tag title match set for WWE King & Queen of the Ring pre-show - In their first defense, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca belair & Jade cargill will face Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell. f4wonline

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.