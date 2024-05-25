Fonte : movieplayer di 25 mag 2024

The Boys 5 | Eric Kripke vuole Jared Padalecki nella prossima stagione

The Boys 5: Eric Kripke vuole Jared Padalecki nella prossima stagione (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Lo showrunner di The Boys, dopo la cancellazione di Walker, spera di poter coinvolgere Jared Padalecki nelle riprese della stagione 5. Eric Kripke ha svelato che vuole coinvolgere Jared Padalecki nella stagione 5 di The Boys, dopo aver già ottenuto la partecipazione di Jensen Ackles, sua co-star in Supernatural. Lo showrunner della serie prodotta per Prime Video spera di poter coinvolgere l'ex interprete di Sam Winchester, anche solo per un unico episodio. La spiegazione dello showrunner Parlando con Variety della prossima stagione di The Boys, Eric Kripke ha dichiarato perché pensa sia possibile affidare un ruolo a Jared Padalecki: "Lui è stato impegnato negli ultimi anni, quindi le tempistiche non hanno funzionato". Pochi giorni fa, tuttavia, la nuova serie con star ….
The Boys

