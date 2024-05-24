WWE | Uncle Howdy fa irruzione su Twitch - chiari indizi sui componenti della stable

Dexter Lumis è ormai assente da diverso tempo dalla programmazione WWE. Per lui nessun infortunio, ma, a quanto pare, una carenza di piani creativi da parte del team creativo. Questa situazione potrebbe presto cambiare; secondo alcune indiscrezioni Lumis potrebbe fare ritorno in tv come parte della stable guidata da Uncle Howdy per la quale il debutto pare ormai solo una questione di tempo.
Un altro QR Code e un altro messaggio al WWE Universe da parte di Uncle Howdy. Questa volta il codice contiene una serie di domande a sfondo personale, le cui risposte multiple sono solo “Si” o “No”. L’ultimo quesito chiede al fan “Vuoi conoscerli?”, per poi vedere ben dieci caselle.
Un nuovo QR Code è andato in onda durante l’ultima puntata di SmackDown. Continuano quindi i criptici messaggi di Uncle Howdy ormai sempre più vicino al suo ritorno nelle trasmissioni WWE Nei messaggi una voce sussurra: “Non è nessuno, E’ uno di noi.
