WWE | Uncle Howdy fa irruzione su Twitch - chiari indizi sui componenti della stable

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) La data giusta potrebbe essere quella di domani, anche se non abbiamo alcuna certezza in merito. Dopo mesi di QR Code e messaggi in codice, personaggio interpretato da Bo Dallas, potrebbe ri-debuttare a King & Queen of The Ring in Arabia Saudita con una nuovaoppure ci sarà ancora da attendere per qualche settimana. A poche ore dall’evento nuovi messaggi in codice per i fan, questa volta durante la live streaming sul canaleWWE, con tanti possibilisu quelli che saranno idefinitivi. Un messaggio per ogni membronella serata americana di ieri si è “preso” il canaleWWE per oltre mezz’ora con la live titolata “Ricorda chi sei”. Lo streaming è iniziato con il cigolio di una porta e due mani a favore di telecamera hanno iniziato a giocare con un bigliettino con la scritta “Ricorda chi sei”, mentre alcune coordinate apparivano sullo schermo.

