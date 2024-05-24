Fonte : zonawrestling di 24 mag 2024

Vince Russo: “Fossi nella WWE non darei alcun push a CM Punk, si infortuna di continuo” (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) CM Punk ha fatto il suo clamoroso ritorno in WWE in occasione di Survivor Series dello scorso mese di novembre. Poi a gennaio, durante la Royal Rumble, l’infortunio al tricipite che lo ha costretto a saltare WM 40. Da tempo è in corso una faida tra lui e Drew McIntyre e, salvo colpi di scena, i due si affronteranno sul ring un volta che il ragazzo di Chicago avrà smaltito l’infortunio. L’ex producer Vince Russo ha espresso le sue idee sul “Second City Savior”. “È rischioso puntare su di lui” Durante il proprio podcast “Writing With Russo”, Vince Russo ha parlato di CM Punk evidenziando come programmare un grosso push per lui sarebbe un bel rischio per la WWE vista la sua tendenza ad infortunarsi. Ecco le sue parole: “È un rischio. Voglio dire ogni volta che sale sul ring c’è il rischio che si infortuni. Sarebbe un bel rischio puntare su di lui ora come ora”. Questo il pensiero di Russo, secondo il quale programmare un push per CM Punk, in questo momento, sarebbe una scommessa.
