Vince Russo | Fossi nella WWE non darei alcun push a CM Punk - si infortuna di continuo

In questi minuti, CM Punk sta parlando con Ariel Helwani ospite dell’MMA Hour, spaziando tra moltissimi argomenti succulenti, tra cui l’inatteso ritorno in WWE, la visita nel backstage di Raw dello scorso aprile e di molto altro ancora.
CM Punk, Drew McIntyre e Seth Rollins hanno avuto un segmento molto entusiasmante nell’ultimo episodio i RAW. I tre wrestler hanno dato il meglio, comportandosi in maniera molto naturale, esaltando i fan ed elevando maggiormente la loro rivalità.
CM Punk ha fatto ritorno sugli schermi confermando la sua presenza a WrestleMania e, dopo il segmento di RAW, ribadisce di farlo nelle vesti di commentatore. Per quanto il siparietto abbia fatto pensare ad un possibile cambio di rotta nel ruolo di arbitro speciale per il “Second City Savior”, va comunque sottolineata l’importanza del segmento in cui sono stati coinvolti anche Drew McIntyre e il campione dei pesi massimi Seth Rollins.
