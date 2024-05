Trigger Warning | il trailer del film Netflix con Jessica Alba

Judi Dench, intervistata dal Radio Times Magazine, ha commentato la pratica del "trigger warning", valida per il teatro come per il cinema e la tv: avvisi per contenuti che possono turbare gli spettatori. "Non penso che uno dovrebbe essere preparato". comingsoon

Depression Over BoB Likely To Intensify Into Cyclone On May 25; Know More Highlights - Depression Over BoB Likely To Intensify Into Cyclone On May 25; Know More Highlights - Weather IMD: Orange warning For Thunderstorm & Lightning In 6 Odisha Districts ... Odisha Weather Odisha Weather: Depression Likely To trigger Very Heavy Rainfall On May 25, Predicts IMD Will rain ... odishatv.in

Incessant Attacks On Military Personnel Recipe For Anarchy, Group Warns - Incessant Attacks On Military Personnel Recipe For Anarchy, Group Warns - An advocacy group, Civil–Military Cooperation (CIMICO), has called for an end to incessant attacks on the military and security personnel, warning that the ... leadership.ng

China continues large-scale drills around Taiwan - China continues large-scale drills around Taiwan - Early Friday, the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) Friday held a “law enforcement” exercise east of Taiwan as part of Beijing’s large-scale military drills. CCG vessel 2304 led a flotilla of vessels to ... aa.tr