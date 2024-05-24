The Bear: un poster a tema orsi per la terza stagione (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024)
L’emittente FX ha rilasciato nel tardo pomeriggio di ieri il poster ufficiale della terzastagione di The Bear, la fortunata serie con Jeremy Allen White.
I nuovi episodi della serie approderanno su FX (in Italia su Disney+) a partire dal 27 giugno, la conferma arriva in effetti proprio poster ufficiale che, prendendo spunto dal titolo della serie, si mostra al popolo della rete con un’immagine che raffigura proprio un orso.
The Bear S3: il teaser trailer
La terzastagione di The Bear di FX seguirà Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) e Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) intenti a fare tutto il possibile per portare ad alti livelli The Bear – il loro vecchio locale trasformato in un raffinato ristorante – e nello stesso tempo a lottare per rimanere in attività. Ogni giorno, nel settore della ristorazione, è una battaglia persa in partenza.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies
Notizie su altre fonti: bear poster
Vina Case Film Reaches 4.5 Million Viewers, Pursuit of Perpetrator Begins to Bear Results - Vina Case Film Reaches 4.5 Million Viewers, Pursuit of Perpetrator Begins to bear Results - West Java Regional Police arrested one of three perpetrators who were at large after 14 days of showing a film about Vina's murder. kompas.id
Black bear spotted again in Virginia Beach - Black bear spotted again in Virginia Beach - One week after a black bear was spotted in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, a new video posted online shows a black bear in that same area of town. A Ring camera in someone's backyard captured the bear ... 13newsnow
Paddington 3 Gets First Teaser Poster - Paddington 3 Gets First Teaser poster - The highly anticipated third Paddington film brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired bears. With the Brown Family in tow ... comicbook