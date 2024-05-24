The Bear | un poster a tema orsi per la terza stagione

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) L’emittente FX ha rilasciato nel tardo pomeriggio di ieri ilufficiale delladi The, la fortunata serie con Jeremy Allen White. I nuovi episodi della serie approderanno su FX (in Italia su Disney+) a partire dal 27 giugno, la conferma arriva in effetti proprioufficiale che, prendendo spunto dal titolo della serie, si mostra al popolo della rete con un’immagine che raffigura proprio un orso. TheS3: il teaser trailer Ladi Thedi FX seguirà Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) e Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) intenti a fare tutto il possibile per portare ad alti livelli The– il loro vecchio locale trasformato in un raffinato ristorante – e nello stesso tempo a lottare per rimanere in attività. Ogni giorno, nel settore della ristorazione, è una battaglia persa in partenza.

Vina Case Film Reaches 4.5 Million Viewers, Pursuit of Perpetrator Begins to Bear Results - Vina Case Film Reaches 4.5 Million Viewers, Pursuit of Perpetrator Begins to bear Results - West Java Regional Police arrested one of three perpetrators who were at large after 14 days of showing a film about Vina's murder. kompas.id

Black bear spotted again in Virginia Beach - Black bear spotted again in Virginia Beach - One week after a black bear was spotted in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, a new video posted online shows a black bear in that same area of town. A Ring camera in someone's backyard captured the bear ... 13newsnow

Paddington 3 Gets First Teaser Poster - Paddington 3 Gets First Teaser poster - The highly anticipated third Paddington film brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired bears. With the Brown Family in tow ... comicbook