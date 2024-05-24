Fonte : cinefilos di 24 mag 2024

The Bear | il trailer della terza stagione!

The Bear: il trailer della terza stagione! (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Carmy e compagnia sono tornati nel primo trailer della terza stagione di The Bear. Mentre lo chef prodigio, interpretato da Jeremy Allen White, apre il nuovo ristorante insieme a Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) e Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), i tre si ritrovano ancora una volta a litigare. “Questa è una cucina disfunzionale”, dice Sydney, a cui Carmy e Richie rispondono all’unisono: “Mostratemene una funzionale!”. Cosa sappiamo della terza stagione di The Bear? The Bear è prodotto da Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson e Josh Senior. La commedia drammatica è interpretata da Jeremy Allen White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson e Matty Matheson. La seconda stagione ha inoltre introdotto nuovi personaggi interpretati da una schiera di ospiti all-star, tra cui Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney, Molly Gordon e Bob Odenkirk.
