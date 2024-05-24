The Bear | il trailer della terza stagione!

L’attesa è pressoché finita: la serie televisiva di successo The Bear sta per tornare sui nostri schermi. Come vi avevamo già raccontato, stando all’annuncio di inizio febbraio del presidente di Fx John Landgraf, le riprese sulle avventure della brigata guidata dallo chef Carmy, sullo sfondo di una vivace Chicago, erano in corso da tempo e pronte per essere trasmesse a giugno.
gamberorosso
La pluripremiata comedy con Jeremy Allen White tornerà prossimamente su Disney+ con tutti gli episodi della terza stagione disponibili al lancio.
comingsoon
Jeremy Allen White, o meglio dire Chef Carmy, è tornato in cucina nel trailer di The Bear 3, che svela la data di uscita della terza stagione dell’amata serie: il 27 giugno FX verrà distribuita da FX, mentre in Italia la vedremo su Disney+.
cinemaserietv
‘The Bear’ Puts Carmy & Richie at Odds in Season 3 Teaser Trailer (VIDEO) - ‘The bear’ Puts Carmy & Richie at Odds in Season 3 Teaser trailer (VIDEO) - As previously announced, Season 3 of FX’s The bear will premiere Thursday, June 27 on Hulu with all 10 episodes streaming the same day. Season 3 continues the story of Carmy, Sydney, and Richie as ... tvinsider
The Bear Season 3 gets a teaser trailer - The bear Season 3 gets a teaser trailer - As the prodigy chef — played by Jeremy Allen White — opens the new restaurant alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), they find themselves once again sparring. The bear stars ... liveforfilm
The Bear Season 3 Teaser Promises A Dysfunctional Kitchen Serving Haute Cuisine - The bear Season 3 Teaser Promises A Dysfunctional Kitchen Serving Haute Cuisine - The bear Season 3 streams on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland from 27 June, and you can catch up on the first two seasons there too, in the meantime. Behind! msn