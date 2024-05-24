Fonte : cinemaserietv di 24 mag 2024

The Bear 3 - Carmy e Sydney tornano in cucina nel trailer della nuova stagione

The Bear 3, Carmy e Sydney tornano in cucina nel trailer della nuova stagione (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) The Bear 3 si svela con il primo trailer ufficiale: Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) e Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) affrontano la sfida di aprire un nuovo ristorante nella terza stagione della serie di successo, ma le tensioni non tardano ad emergere. “Questa è una cucina disfunzionale,” afferma Sydney, con Carmy e Richie che rispondono all’unisono: “Mostratemene una funzionale!”. La pluripremiata dramedy di FX, i cui nuovi episodi saranno disponibili in streaming su Hulu a partire dal 27 giugno, promette nuove emozioni. Nella seconda stagione, di cui vi abbiamo parlato nella nostra recensione, Carmy, Sydney e Richie avevano lavorato insieme per trasformare la loro paninoteca in un ristorante raffinato. Il cast comprende Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas e Abby Elliott. Inoltre, la seconda stagione ha introdotto Jamie Lee Curtis nel ruolo di Donna Berzatto, la madre di Carmy, e ha visto i cameo di John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson, Jon Bernthal, Will Poulter, Gillian Jacobs, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman, Sarah Ramos, Donnie Madia, Joel McHale e Alex Moffat.
