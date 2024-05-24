The 8 Show e Squid Game - che cosa hanno in comune le due serie Netflix?

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Le somiglianze trae The 8sono molteplici e innegabili. Ancor prima della sua uscita su, il pubblico si è divertito a scovareinle due, che anzitutto esplorano il tema della sopravvivenza tramite giochi a premi, utilizzando la violenza per criticare la società in un contesto di gioco. Entrambe lespogliano i concorrenti della loro identità tramite uniformi e numeri, mettendo in luce le disparità economiche. Questedenunciano il capitalismo e la disuguaglianza di classe attraverso competizioni che sfruttano i partecipanti per il loro valore di intrattenimento. Nonostante la somiglianza, The 8non sono copie l’uno dell’altro. The 8è un K-drama basato su web-toon e ispirato a Moneye Piedi Bae Jin-su, usciti su Naver nel 2018 e nel 2020., invece, è un originalecreato da Hwang Dong-hyuk e rilasciato per la prima volta sunel 2021.

