The 8 Show e Squid Game - che cosa hanno in comune le due serie Netflix?

The Show

The 8 Show e Squid Game, che cosa hanno in comune le due serie Netflix? (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Le somiglianze tra Squid Game e The 8 Show sono molteplici e innegabili. Ancor prima della sua uscita su Netflix, il pubblico si è divertito a scovare cosa hanno in comune le due serie, che anzitutto esplorano il tema della sopravvivenza tramite giochi a premi, utilizzando la violenza per criticare la società in un contesto di gioco. Entrambe le serie spogliano i concorrenti della loro identità tramite uniformi e numeri, mettendo in luce le disparità economiche. Queste serie denunciano il capitalismo e la disuguaglianza di classe attraverso competizioni che sfruttano i partecipanti per il loro valore di intrattenimento. Nonostante la somiglianza, The 8 Show e Squid Game non sono copie l’uno dell’altro. The 8 Show è un K-drama basato su web-toon e ispirato a Money Game e Pie Game di Bae Jin-su, usciti su Naver nel 2018 e nel 2020. Squid Game, invece, è un originale Netflix creato da Hwang Dong-hyuk e rilasciato per la prima volta su Netflix nel 2021.
  • La serie: The 8 show, 2024. Regia: Han Jae-rim. Cast: Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, Bae Seong-woo . Genere: drammatico. Durata: 40-50 minuti ad episodio.
