Pronostici di Double or Nothing 2024 con Erik Ganzerli: il commento di All About Elite! (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Nella notte tra domenica 26 e lunedì 27 maggio si celebrerà il quinto anniversario della AEW con Double or Nothing 2024. In vista di un’occasione così particolare, noi di All About Elite non potevamo esimerci dal proporvi un’edizione speciale del nostro programma dedicato all’analisi di Dynamite e del mondo AEW a tutto tondo. Nella preview di Double or Nothing 2024 ci ha fatto compagnia un ospite d’eccezione, stiamo parlando del noto podcaster del Wrestling Cafè, nonché traduttore e telecronista della WWE su Discovery, Erik Ganzerli. La puntata di All About Elite Vi ricordiamo che All About Elite va in onda ogni giovedì, con un orario variabile, su Open Wrestling TV (Twitch) e sulla pagina Facebook di Zona Wrestling. Per quanto riguarda la trasmissione in differita, il tutto è fruibile anche su Spotify e YouTube. A seguire le immagini della puntata: .
