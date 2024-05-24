Knives Out 3 | il film s’intitolerà Wake Up Dead Man

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Il regista e sceneggiatore Rian Johnson ha finalmente svelato il titolo del terzo capitolo della saga di successoOut. Attraverso un breve video di presentazione da poco rilasciato, infatti, Johnson ha affermato che ilapproderà in sala – ma anche su Netflix – col titolo “UpMan: AOut Mystery“. Il video in questione offre riferimenti ai primi due“Cena con Delitto” e “Glass Onion” ed è accompagnato da una voce fuori campo, quella di Daniel Craig presumibilmente ancora una volta nei panni del detective elegante Benoit Blanc. “All’inizio uscirono i coltelli. Allora ecco, il vetro andò in frantumi. Ma il mio caso più pericoloso sta per essere rivelato.” Nessun dettaglio sulla trama è stato riferito, così come nessun dettaglio su cast e data di uscita, e tra l’altro il titolo scelto offre poche soluzioni di ipotesi sulla trama. L’unica cosa certa sarà la presenza di un cast completamente inedito e di una location nuova di zecca.

