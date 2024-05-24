Hercules | la Disney vorrebbe Dua Lipa per il ruolo di Meg

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) In seguito a voci insistenti, nel 2022 abbiamo saputo che lastava ufficialmente procedendo con un remake live-action di, con Guy Ritchie, già regista di Aladdin, a dirigere il progetto e Joe e Anthony Russo, registi di Avengers: Endgame come produttori. Da allora, gli aggiornamenti sono stati pochi e distanti tra loro, e siamo ancora in attesa di scoprire quali attori daranno vita ai personaggi principali. Voci precedenti hanno affermato che Taron Edgerton e Ariana Grande erano in lizza per i ruoli die Meg e, sebbene ci siano ancora possibilità che vengano effettivamente scelti, sembra si possa ora aggiungere un altro nome all’elenco di chi interpreterà la protagonista femminile del film. Secondo l’affidabile fonteDisInsider, la megastar del pop, diventata attrice, Duapotrebbe essere una delle candidate per ildi Meg. Non dice se sia effettivamente in trattativa, ma solo che allo studio “piace” per la parte.

