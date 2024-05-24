Fonte : cinefilos di 24 mag 2024

Hercules | la Disney vorrebbe Dua Lipa per il ruolo di Meg

Hercules: la Disney vorrebbe Dua Lipa per il ruolo di Meg (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) In seguito a voci insistenti, nel 2022 abbiamo saputo che la Disney stava ufficialmente procedendo con un remake live-action di Hercules, con Guy Ritchie, già regista di Aladdin, a dirigere il progetto e Joe e Anthony Russo, registi di Avengers: Endgame come produttori. Da allora, gli aggiornamenti sono stati pochi e distanti tra loro, e siamo ancora in attesa di scoprire quali attori daranno vita ai personaggi principali. Voci precedenti hanno affermato che Taron Edgerton e Ariana Grande erano in lizza per i ruoli di Hercules e Meg e, sebbene ci siano ancora possibilità che vengano effettivamente scelti, sembra si possa ora aggiungere un altro nome all’elenco di chi interpreterà la protagonista femminile del film. Secondo l’affidabile fonte Disney DisInsider, la megastar del pop, diventata attrice, Dua Lipa potrebbe essere una delle candidate per il ruolo di Meg. Non dice se sia effettivamente in trattativa, ma solo che allo studio “piace” per la parte.
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos
Notizie su altre fonti: disney hercules

  • I registi produrranno il live-action che dovrebbe vedere Guy Ritchie alla regia Oltre a essere impegnati sui sequel di Tyler Rake e The Gray Man, i fratelli Russo saranno anche tra i produttori del remake in live-action Disney di Hercules, la pellicola d'animazione uscita nelle sale nel 1997.
    movieplayer

  • Hercules del 1997, spiritoso e amato cartoon Disney dedicato al mito e diretto da John Musker e Ron Clements, prosegue ufficialmente con una serie a fumetti. Ma a che punto è l'annunciato remake dal vero?.
    comingsoon

Hercules: Disney vuole Dua Lipa nel ruolo di Megara per il remake live-action - hercules: disney vuole Dua Lipa nel ruolo di Megara per il remake live-action - Dopo l'addio di Guy Ritchie al live action di hercules, emergono finalmente nuove indiscrezioni circa le scelte di casting per la prossima produzione targata disney. Se fino a pochi giorni fa, infatti ... cinema.everyeye

Disney Rumored To Be Eyeing Dua Lipa To Play One Of Their Famed Heroines - disney Rumored To Be Eyeing Dua Lipa To Play One Of Their Famed Heroines - Dua Lipa recently made the jump into acting, having appeared briefly in Greta Gerwig's Barbie in 2023 and then Matthew Vaughn's Argylle in 2024. While ... brobible

“The one and only choice”: Hercules Live-Action Reportedly Eyeing Dua Lipa But Fans Feel Another Pop Star Was Born to Play This Role - “The one and only choice”: hercules Live-Action Reportedly Eyeing Dua Lipa But Fans Feel Another Pop Star Was Born to Play This Role - disney has decided to give the live-action treatment to hercules, one of their most popular animated films. The film has been immensely loved by the fans as it perfectly blended Greek mythology with a ... msn

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.