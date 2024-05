Firpo sostiene il Leeds per affondare il Southampton nella finale degli spareggi di campionato

Firpo backing Leeds to sink Southampton in Championship play-off final - firpo backing leeds to sink Southampton in Championship play-off final - leeds United defender Junior firpo is confident his team will overcome Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. 101greatgoals

Leeds vs Southampton lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injuries for Championship play-off final - leeds vs Southampton lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injuries for Championship play-off final - leeds and Southampton meet at Wembley this weekend in the Championship play-off final.Both teams are looking for an instant return to the Premier League following last year’s relegation and ultimately ... msn

Championship play-off final tips: Leeds vs Southampton best bets and preview - Championship play-off final tips: leeds vs Southampton best bets and preview - Southampton will play in their first play-off final with this just their second ever play-off campaign, after a semi-final exit on penalties to Derby County in 2007. The Saints last won promotion to ... sportinglife