Fallout – A tale of Mutation: La recensione delle Wasteland secondo Third Editions (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024)
Che l’universo di Fallout
, nell’ultimo periodo, sia tornato particolarmente in voga non è certo un segreto. Spinte dal successo planetario raggiunto dall’omonima serie Amazon Prime, le celebri Wasteland
della pluripremiata saga sembrano vivere una seconda giovinezza: una transizione, seppur non riuscita alla perfezione, alla current gen per Fallout
4, voci di corridoio sempre più insistenti in merito ad un nuovo capitolo del franchise, nuovi record su Steam (e soci) per i capitoli più illustri. Il tutto, notizia abbastanza recente, senza dimenticare la conferma ufficiale di una seconda stagione della serie TV citata in apertura. Sì, è davvero un periodo d’oro per Fallout
; motivo per cui, oggi, abbiamo deciso di parlarvi di uno dei libri più interessanti dedicati alla genesi e all’evoluzione di una delle
serie più iconiche del nostro medium. E grazie alla copia fornitaci dal team di Third Editions
, oggi vi proponiamo la nostra recensione
di Fallout
– A tale
of Mutation
.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
New Fortnite season adds Fallout’s T-60 power armor and Wastelander Magneto - New Fortnite season adds fallout’s T-60 power armor and wastelander Magneto - The Mad Max inspired season includes a greater focus on vehicular combat, as players explore a new wasteland biome in Nitro-fuelled, moddable cars. Players will be able to unlock fallout’s T-60 power ... videogameschronicle
Fortnite’s new Fallout and Marvel skins are cool, but where’s Mad Max - Fortnite’s new fallout and Marvel skins are cool, but where’s Mad Max - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 plunges you into a new wasteland with fallout and Marvel collabs, but the most obvious crossover is missing. theloadout
Fortnite update today: What changes in the Season 3 patch notes - Fortnite update today: What changes in the Season 3 patch notes - The main addition to the game from the Fortnite update today is the introduction of Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked. This sandy new season adds a whole new biome – the wasteland – to the south of the ... radiotimes