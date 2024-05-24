Beating Hearts - la recensione | il pacchiano romanticismo criminale di Gilles Lellouche

‘All We Imagine As Light’ takes joint lead on Cannes jury grid; ‘Beating Hearts’ lands bottom - ‘All We Imagine As Light’ takes joint lead on Cannes jury grid; ‘beating hearts’ lands bottom - Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light joins Sean Baker’s Anora at the top of Screen’s Cannes jury grid while Gilles Lellouche’s beating hearts lands bottom of the pack. screendaily
France Cannes 2024 Beating Hearts Photo Call - France Cannes 2024 beating hearts Photo Call - Raphael Quenard, left, and Vincent Lacoste pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'beating hearts' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 24, ... goshennews
‘Beating Hearts’ Review: Gilles Lellouche’s Epic Outlaw Love Story Is A Crowd-Pleasing French Hit – Cannes Film Festival - ‘beating hearts’ Review: Gilles Lellouche’s Epic Outlaw Love Story Is A Crowd-Pleasing French Hit – Cannes Film Festival - Seemingly from out of nowhere, actor turned director Gilles Lellouche throws a Molotov Flanby into the Competition with only his second feature, a terrific and unexpectedly potent piece of genre ... deadline