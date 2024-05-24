Beating Hearts - la recensione | il pacchiano romanticismo criminale di Gilles Lellouche

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Smanioso, coreografico, lunghissimo:diè un'epopea romantica che vive in simbiosi con il suo contesto crime. Potrebbe piacere, nonostante tutto. In concorso a Cannes 77. Che sia mastodontico non c'è dubbio: 165 minuti, tra crime e romance, costruiti daseguendo le pagine del romanzo di Neville Thompson, Jackie Loves Johnser OK?. Il romanzo, datato 1997, ha inspirato(titolo francese L'Amour ouf), un'opera che il regista si porta dietro da diverso tempo, con la prima stesura della sceneggiatura risalente addirittura al 2013, quando iniziò a buttar giù lo script insieme a Benoit Poelvoorde, che però abbandonò il progetto. Che il soggetto sia cinematico non c'è dubbio (amore e crimine vanno sempre d'accordo), qualche perplessità in più arriva però dall'applicazione cheimprime ….

