Fonte : zonawrestling di 23 mag 2024

VIDEO | Cora Jade mostra gli impressionanti progressi fatti in palestra a 4 mesi dall’infortunio

VIDEO Cora

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

VIDEO: Cora Jade mostra gli impressionanti progressi fatti in palestra a 4 mesi dall’infortunio (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) A gennaio Cora Jade ha subito la lacerazione del crociato anteriore durante un live event, generando immediatamente preoccupazioni su un’assenza potenzialmente molto lunga. In seguito, si è sottoposta ad un intervento chirurgico ed ha immediatamente iniziato il processo di recupero. A passo spedito Attraverso le sue pagine social, la giovane superstar della WWE ha caricato un VIDEO in cui esegue degli impegnativi esercizi per le gambe, mostrando gli enormi progressi fatti in palestra. 4 months post oppic.twitter.com/89JSiyIQLM— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 23, 2024 .
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: cora jade

This Week in Beer: Incantation, Formerly Jade Mountain, Is Expanding and More - This Week in Beer: Incantation, Formerly jade Mountain, Is Expanding and More - After a sudden rebrand in February, the Aurora heavy metal brewery is planning to open a second location in Baker. westword

Has WWE derailed plans for Giulia's highly anticipated debut following recent events - Has WWE derailed plans for Giulia's highly anticipated debut following recent events - However, Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reported that WWE and NXT are hopeful Giulia will still be able to debut this summer. They've reportedly targeted an NXT Women's Championship match against ... msn

Bayley’s push for second WWE Evolution show comes at perfect time despite one potential roadblock - Bayley’s push for second WWE Evolution show comes at perfect time despite one potential roadblock - Bayley is right about it being time for a second Evolution show. It’s long overdue, but it could initially face a significant hurdle. nypost

Video di Tendenza
Video VIDEO Cora
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.