The Munsters | arriva il film dark diretto da James Wan

(Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Molti giovani di oggi non conosceranno questa seriecomedy, ma resta il fatto che oggi potrebbe rivedere la luce. La Universal vuole infatti creare unsu The, l’iconica serie tv anni ’60 con protagonista una famiglia di mostri Sembra che la famiglia Addams non sia l’unica famiglia, gotica e piena di mostri come ci si aspettava. Se è vero infatti che la famiglia Addams di recente sia tornata in vita grazie alla serie tv di Netflix su Mercoledì Addams, che tornerà per una seconda stagione, forse sta per tornare dal regno dei morti anche un’altra famiglia di mostri. Parliamo dei, una sitcom andata in onda su CBC dal 1964 al 1966, che ha mostrato delle divertenti quanto inquietanti gag comiche di mostri che vivono alla giornata come una normale famiglia dei giorni nostri. La cosa curiosa però è che idovrebbero tornare sotto forma didaWan, un regista già esperto nel campo horror grazie alla saga di The Conjouring, ma anche nei cinecomics, come il più recente Aquaman e il Regno Perduto.

