Money20/20 Europe Agenda Dives Deeper Into the 'Customer Universe of One' and the Future of Hyper-Personalization in Finance (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) LONDON, UK - 23 May 2024 - Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, unveils its dynamic Agenda for its upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, 4-6 June. The Agenda will explore how advanced analytics and technologies can be used to anticipate customer behaviour and build Hyper-personalised solutions that unlock a holistic financial ecosystem - a 'Customer Universe of One'. Attracting thousands of companies and delegates, the show draws in the world's biggest banks, fintech players, VC firms, regulators, media platforms, and innovators to discuss how Hyper-Personalization, fueled by advanced technologies, is poised to revolutionise the financial services industry and its profound implications for the Future of commerce. C-suite executives from the world's biggest banks including HSBC, Deutsche Bank, and ING along with senior representatives from leading technology companies, brands and fintechs including AWS, Visa, and Tiffany & Co are joining the Amsterdam show.
