Cortina express | iniziate le riprese del film con Christian De Sica e Lillo

(Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Sonoledi, il nuovoconDe, Isabella Ferrari e Paolo Calabrese.è una produzione BE WATER, in associazione con MEDUSAin collaborazione con PRIME VIDEO e uscirà nelle sale a Natale, distribuito da MEDUSA. La sceneggiatura è stata scritta da Tommaso Renzoni in collaborazione con Eros Puglielli, la fotografia è di Emanuele Pasquet, Marta Marrone firma la scenografia e Monica Celeste i costumi, il montaggio è di Roberto Di Tanna e la muoriginale è di Francesco Cerasi.: sinossi Durante le feste di Natale, le strade e le piste disi popolano dei personaggi più diversi, riuniti tra le incantevoli montagne ampezzane innevate per divertirsi, ma non solo! Tra di loro, incontriamo Lucio De Roberti, un irresistibile viveur che tenta di salvare il nipote da un matrimonio disastroso; Dino Doni, una stella mule ormai spenta, alla ricerca di riscatto e soprattutto dell’amore di sua figlia; e Patrizia Giordano, una vulcanica discografica alle prese con il rischio di fallimento e un marito un po’ ignavo.

