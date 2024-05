Cina: Jiangsu, passerella panoramica lungo fiume Liangxi a Wuxi (2) - Cina: jiangsu, passerella panoramica lungo fiume Liangxi a wuxi (2) - wuxi, 23 mag - (Xinhua) - Persone passeggiano su una passerella panoramica lungo il fiume Liangxi a wuxi, nella provincia orientale cinese del jiangsu, ... romadailynews

China Fines Businesses For Refusing Cash Payments In A Bid To Be More Tourist-Friendly - China Fines Businesses For Refusing Cash Payments In A Bid To Be More Tourist-Friendly - China's Central Bank cracked down on seven businesses last week, including a KFC and state-owned firms, for refusing cash payments. The move comes as Beijing prioritises making spending easier for ... msn

Scenic belt along river offers local people leisure space in E China - Scenic belt along river offers local people leisure space in E China - People take a walk at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in wuxi, east China's jiangsu Province, May 22, 2024. wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide ... chinaview.cn