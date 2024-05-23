Fonte : romadailynews di 23 mag 2024

Cina | Jiangsu - passerella panoramica lungo fiume Liangxi a Wuxi 1

Cina Jiangsu

Cina: Jiangsu, passerella panoramica lungo fiume Liangxi a Wuxi (1) (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Wuxi, 23 mag – (Xinhua) – Una foto aerea, scattata da un drone ieri 22 maggio 2024, mostra delle persone che camminano su una passerella panoramica lungo il fiume Liangxi a Wuxi, nella provincia orientale cinese del Jiangsu. Negli ultimi anni la citta’ di Wuxi sta costruendo questa passerella lungo il fiume per offrire alla popolazione locale uno spazio di intrattenimento. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua.
