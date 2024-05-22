“Wide open, horses”, il nuovo album di James Vincent McMorrow (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024)
‘Wideopen, horses’ è il frutto di un esclusivo processo di registrazione che ha visto l’artista allontanarsi dal suo solito metodo a favore di un approccio che aggiunge autenticità ai brani
JamesVincentMcMorrow scrive il tipo di canzoni che fanno venire voglia di staccare la spina dalla frenesia quotidiana per prendere parte alla vita, come se irradiasse energia direttamente dal cuore. Il registro acuto e morbido del cantante, polistrumentista e produttore irlandese risuona, mentre l’emozione si riversa su paesaggi sonori accentuati da elementi folk, indie e rock. Le sue dita pizzicano le corde della chitarra con intenzione, mentre la sua voce fa emergere in superficie anche le emozioni più intime.
Questo spirito emerge in ‘Wideopen, horses’, il nuovoalbum in arrivo il 14 giugno.
“Per me, il disco rappresenta la ricerca di sollievo dal ciclo di pressioni della vita.Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
Notizie su altre fonti: open vincent
Doran Grant on his return to St. Vincent-St. Mary, an Ohio State pipeline and more - Doran Grant on his return to St. vincent-St. Mary, an Ohio State pipeline and more - St. Mary had a coaching search two seasons ago, Doran Grant was interested in the job, but he knew it wasn’t his time yet. When the job became open again this offseason after head coach Terry ... msn
Bayern Munich 'open talks' with relegated Premier League manager - Bayern Munich 'open talks' with relegated Premier League manager - Bayern Munich are reported to have established contact with vincent Kompany over the possibility of becoming the club's new head coach next season. football.co.uk
An open letter to Gina Rinehart, from Queen Victoria (and her anxious nostrils) - An open letter to Gina Rinehart, from Queen Victoria (and her anxious nostrils) - Women like us are defined more by power than posing. We work hard, we shoulder immense duties, we bellow in the ears of prime ministers. smh.au