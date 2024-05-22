The Witcher 4 - Henry Cavill è un lontano ricordo | Liam Hesmworth è Geralt Di Rivia nel trailer di Netflix

Liam Hemsworth's Witcher Sure Looks a Lot Like Henry Cavill's Witcher - Liam Hemsworth's witcher Sure Looks a Lot Like henry Cavill's witcher - Netflix's first official look at the new Geralt of Rivia is—well, it's hard to tell it's a different guy, quite frankly. gizmodo

Netflix unveiled Liam Hemsworth’s look as Geralt of Rivia and The Witcher fans had mixed feelings - Netflix unveiled Liam Hemsworth’s look as Geralt of Rivia and The witcher fans had mixed feelings - When the fantasy show The witcher returns early next year, there will be a new actor playing the titular Geralt of Rivia. After henry Cavill departed the Netflix show over apparent creative ... ftw.usatoday

Liam Hemsworth Looks the Part in The Witcher Season 4 First Look - Liam Hemsworth Looks the Part in The witcher Season 4 First Look - The witcher has been a smash hit that helped cement avowed gamer henry Cavill as a Hollywood superstar. In fact, it arguably solidified the trend of good adaptations of video games. However, it came ... twinfinite