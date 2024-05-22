Fonte : movieplayer di 22 mag 2024

The Witcher 4 - Henry Cavill è un lontano ricordo | Liam Hesmworth è Geralt Di Rivia nel trailer di Netflix

The Witcher

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

The Witcher 4, Henry Cavill è un lontano ricordo: Liam Hesmworth è Geralt Di Rivia nel trailer di Netflix (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) L'attore ha sostituito Henry Cavill nei panni del personaggio che interpreterà in queste ultime due stagioni della serie Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il primo teaser trailer di The Witcher 4, dove ha mostrato ufficialmente e per la prima volta il Geralt di Rivia di Liam Hemsworth. L'attore ha sostituito nel ruolo Henry Cavill, che lo aveva interpretato nelle prime tre stagioni. Hemsworth è subentrato dopo l'addio di quest'ultimo, pare per divergenze creative, e darà vita al personaggio della serie nelle sue ultime due stagioni. Le differenze tra Hemsworth e Cavill Nonostante l'ovvio cambiamento di aspetto, il Witcher di Hemsworth potrebbe differire dalla versione precedente di Cavill anche in altri aspetti, come la voce e il comportamento.
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: witcher henry

Liam Hemsworth's Witcher Sure Looks a Lot Like Henry Cavill's Witcher - Liam Hemsworth's witcher Sure Looks a Lot Like henry Cavill's witcher - Netflix's first official look at the new Geralt of Rivia is—well, it's hard to tell it's a different guy, quite frankly. gizmodo

Netflix unveiled Liam Hemsworth’s look as Geralt of Rivia and The Witcher fans had mixed feelings - Netflix unveiled Liam Hemsworth’s look as Geralt of Rivia and The witcher fans had mixed feelings - When the fantasy show The witcher returns early next year, there will be a new actor playing the titular Geralt of Rivia. After henry Cavill departed the Netflix show over apparent creative ... ftw.usatoday

Liam Hemsworth Looks the Part in The Witcher Season 4 First Look - Liam Hemsworth Looks the Part in The witcher Season 4 First Look - The witcher has been a smash hit that helped cement avowed gamer henry Cavill as a Hollywood superstar. In fact, it arguably solidified the trend of good adaptations of video games. However, it came ... twinfinite

Video di Tendenza
Video The Witcher
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.