Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 22 mag 2024

The Town | la storia di un incallito rapinatore

The Town

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

"The Town": la storia di un incallito rapinatore (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) THE Town Sky action ore 23.10 con Ben Affleck, Blale Lively, Jeremie Renner. Regia di   Ben Affleck. Produzione USA  2010. Durata: 2 ore LA TRAMA The Town  è  un  sobborgo  abitato  in  prevalenza  da  americani  di  origine irlandese. Poliziotti e  malviventi  convivono senza eccessivi  problemi. Doug  è  un  incallito rapinatore. Sta progettando  il  colpo della  vita, ma ha la testa altrove.  Nella fattispecie  s'è innamorato  della  bella  direttrice  dell'ultima banca  che  ha svaligiato. Forse  questa love  story  lo  porterà  sulla  strada  della redenzione. O forse no. PERCHE' VEDERLO   perchè Affleck  alla  sua  seconda regia  dà moltissimi  segni  della  bravura  che  poi lo  porterà a "Argo" e a una bella pioggia di Oscar. "The  Town"  mette insieme l'"heist  film" (il giallo con rapina) la love story, lo spaccato  di  una  comunità incredibilmente autosufficiente.
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: affleck town

Ben Affleck's Ex Jen Garner Is Reportedly Trying to Help Save His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: She Wants to 'Keep Them Together' - Ben affleck's Ex Jen Garner Is Reportedly Trying to Help Save His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: She Wants to 'Keep Them Together' - According to reports, Jennifer Garner has unexpectedly emerged as a pillar of support for Jennifer Lopez amidst speculations of her marriage to Ben affleck facing challenges. With A-list couple ... msn

Powerful storm devastates small town in Iowa - Powerful storm devastates small town in Iowa - Powerful storms that rolled through the Midwest spun up multiple tornadoes, including a fierce twister that smashed through a small Iowa town. In the aftermath of the storm, parts of Greenfield ... ca.news.yahoo

All by Herself: J Lo Attends Hollywood Premiere Without Ben Affleck, Flants Wedding Ring After Divorce Rumors - All by Herself: J Lo Attends Hollywood Premiere Without Ben affleck, Flants Wedding Ring After Divorce Rumors - Ben affleck was noticeably absent from the premiere of a movie starring his wife, Jennifer Lopez, ramping up rumors about the Hollywood power couple veering toward another split. radaronline

Video di Tendenza
Video The Town
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.