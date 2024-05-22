The Smashing Machine | Dwayne Johnson nella prima foto del film

(Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) È uscita ladinei panni di Mark Kerr, campione lottatore di MMA nel nuovoThe, diretto da Benny Safdie. Accanto a, ci sarà l’attrice Emily Blunt nelle vesti di Dawn Staples, la moglie di Kerr. La pellicola è prodotta da A24 ed è attualmente in fase di produzione; inoltre per Safdie si tratta del suo debutto come regista. È da dire che la sceneggiatura delera già in lavorazione nel 2019, poi, a causa della pandemia, era rimasto in stand – by. Due anni fa la Blunt, dopo aver visto il documentario The: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr (2022) chiamò l’amico e collegaincoraggiandolo a ricoprire il ruolo del celebre lottatore. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da(@therock) L’immagine è stata pubblicata su Instagram sul profilo ufficiale die, in poco tempo, ha raggiunto un numero spropositato di Mi piace e commenti.

