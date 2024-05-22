Fonte : movieplayer di 22 mag 2024

The Last Showgirl | il nuovo film con Pamela Anderson avrà una distribuzione italiana

The Last Showgirl: il nuovo film con Pamela Anderson avrà una distribuzione italiana (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Al Festival di Cannes sono stati stretti gli accordi necessari a far avere al film The Last Showgirl, con star Pamela Anderson, una distribuzione italiana. Il film The Last Showgirl che vede protagonista Pamela Anderson avrà una distribuzione sugli schermi italiani Al Mercato di Cannes, infatti, Goodfellas e Utopia hanno stretto degli accordi relativi a vari mercati, tra cui il nostro. Un'attenzione internazionale Be Water film si occuperà della distribuzione nelle nostre sale di The Last Showgirl, il progetto diretto da Gia Coppola che mostrerà l'ex star di Baywatch impegnata nel ruolo di una donna che deve reinventare la propria vita. I produttori hanno già stretto accordi per l'arrivo nelle sale di Benelux, Svizzera, Germania, Spagna, Regno Unito, Italia, Polonia.
