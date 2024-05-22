The Last Showgirl: il nuovo film con Pamela Anderson avrà una distribuzione italiana - The last showgirl: il nuovo film con Pamela Anderson avrà una distribuzione italiana - Al Festival di Cannes sono stati stretti gli accordi necessari a far avere al film The last showgirl, con star Pamela Anderson, una distribuzione italiana. NOTIZIA di BEATRICE PAGAN — 22/05/2024 Il ... movieplayer

Liam Neeson To Star In Cross-Country Car Chase Movie ‘Mongoose’, Amazon Seals Big Cannes Market Deal - Liam Neeson To Star In Cross-Country Car Chase Movie ‘Mongoose’, Amazon Seals Big Cannes Market Deal - EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson is set to lead police on an epic televised cross-country car chase in action-thriller Mongoose, which was an under-the-radar project at the Cannes market. Amazon Prime Video has ... ca.news.yahoo

Gia Coppola’s Pamela Anderson Picture ‘The Last Showgirl’ Posts Raft Of Deals For Goodfellas & Utopia – Cannes Market - Gia Coppola’s Pamela Anderson Picture ‘The last showgirl’ Posts Raft Of Deals For Goodfellas & Utopia – Cannes Market - EXCLUSIVE: Goodfellas and Utopia have announced a slew of sales for Gia Coppola’s The last showgirl following its launch at the Cannes market. The movie, starring Pamela Anderson as a veteran Las ... deadline